Matrox DualHead2Go External Multi-Display Adapter

Matrox Graphics Inc. has announced the launch of the DualHead2Go Digital Mac Edition (ME) external multi-display adapter, designed specifically for use with Mac systems.
- The DualHead2Go Digital ME, encased in a small, silver box, connects to the Thunderbolt port or Mini DisplayPort video output of Mac notebooks or desktops and drives two external DVI displays each at a maximum resolution of 1920x1200.
- DualHead2Go Digital ME comes bundled with Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software that lets users configure their multi-display setups and easily maximize an application per screen. In addition, the new Desktop Divider feature enables users to further customize their desktop space and improve work flow by allowing displays to be divided into smaller sections, in each of which a program can be opened and maximized. DualHead2Go Digital ME is also fully High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) compliant and permits users to view copy-protected content on HDCP-enabled displays.
- “We are excited to launch the DualHead2Go Digital ME and make the benefits of an extended desktop even more accessible,” said Caroline Injoyan, business development manager, Matrox. “Simply put, DualHead2Go Digital ME’s enhanced feature set provides Mac users with an exceptional multi-monitor, plug-and-play computing experience.”
- The DualHead2Go Digital ME Graphics eXpansion Module (GXM) works with the system’s existing graphics processor and expands its video output across multiple monitors. Compatible with large-format displays and projectors, the DualHead2Go Digital ME also serves as a multi-screen presentation tool to help captivate audiences in educational, house of worship, and corporate environments among others. DualHead2Go Digital ME is compatible with MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, iMac, and Mac Pro.