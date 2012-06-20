Herman Names Sennheiser Vendor of the Year

Herman Procurement and Logistics named Sennheiser the recipient of "The Herman Vendor of the Year Award" presented at InfoComm in Las Vegas, NV on June 14. Sennheiser was selected for this honor in recognition of its partnership commitment and outstanding support of Herman's strategic initiatives.

"This is an honor well deserved and voted on by our entire organization," said Jeffrey A. Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. "The Sennheiser team went above and beyond in supporting our strategic initiatives and corporate goals and objectives. Their true commitment, and dedication towards our mutual success is clearly evident in every aspect of our partnership."