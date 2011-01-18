MARSYS and IBASE Combine for New Platform

MARSYS and IBASE Technology have announced a multi-year strategic partnership to design and develop hardware, software and platform solutions for digital media delivery and optimization. Future Digital out of Home (DooH) Platform services will provide refined global management and delivery of digital media benefits to advertisers, owners and operators of digital signage “place-based” networks.

“MARSYS is a partner with a proven track record of bringing precise, innovative solutions to technical challenges and possesses the capability to drive these solutions on a global scale.”

MARSYS is a provider of information and data integrity solutions, as well as enterprise class, web-based, on-demand digital media delivery services. It leverages a global platform and tier-1 infrastructure with tactical operations centers and points of presence in 22 countries to intelligently deliver digital media across the globe to DooH, place based networks.

IBASE, a supplier of industrial computer products and applications, specializes in the design, production and customization of embedded products. Its customized systems have wide-ranging applications in the fields of automation, networking, gaming and medical, as well as the digital signage industry.