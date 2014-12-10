Alpha Video & Audio Makes Choctaw Casino Resort a Showstopper

Choctaw Casino Resort, Durant, OK, Alpha Video & Audio

The showstopper for the audio and video systems is the six projector, 48-feet wide video wall designed and installed by Alpha Video & Audio in Choctaw Casino’s Racebook in the OTB area. The screen used for the video wall is the high performance Supernova Infinity screen from dnp. The 54-inch high by 576-inch wide screen was shipped from dnp in Denmark to Durant.

Six Sony VPL-FH500 projectors with 1920x1200 resolution and 7,000 lumens project onto the screen. The objective for the video wall is to show multiple races or events simultaneously. To accomplish this, one TVOne C3-540 Coriomaster is installed as the processor for the video wall. Each projector can show either a full screen or a quad screen, which means that the video wall can show up to 24 events at the same time. The Coriomaster has 24 set-top boxes plugged into it. The most often used configuration is either six full screens or three full screens and three quad screens.

The configuration of the video wall is controlled using a Crestron control panel with a layout designed specifically for this application. The interface on the control panel is programmed to show a graphic representation of the video wall and a list of layout buttons labeled 6, 12, 18, 22 or 24 screens. Pushing one of the layout button changes the video wall and the graphic representation of the video wall on the control panel. Also on the interface is a scrolling list of sources. The channels on the video wall are easily changed by touching one of the sources on the list and then touching one of the screens on the graphic representation of the video wall on the control panel.