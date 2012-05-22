DSDE Offers Calibration Certification

Digital Signage Display Experts (DSDE), along with ISF Commercial (ISF-C), will be conducting a display expert and calibration course prior to InfoComm 2012.

The DSDE two-day course teaches the science of light and color and how the human eye reacts to the images it sees.

Day one will focus on classroom experience, while the second day will be hands on with high-end displays from major manufacturers. This course is designed to bring an individual the education they need, from a deep understanding of display technology and design, to in-depth technical training in display calibration.

An examination is provided at the end of the course for those wanting to become Digital Signage Display Expert Certified and attain membership in the elite community of display experts recognized around the world as working to the highest standards.

The course earns 16 CTS Renewal Unit Credits from InfoComm and can be applied to the renewal of your CTS certification.