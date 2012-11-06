Pivot Named Finalist in Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Pivot Communications was named a Finalist in four categories in the 9th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program.

Pivot was recognized in the categories of Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, and the companies they run, worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,200 entries were submitted this year for consideration. Pivot Communications and co-founders Jane Johnson and Erin Bolton, were recognized for their significant accomplishments in growing Pivot and creating success for their clients.

“This is a terrific honor that represents a lot of hard work by the Pivot team,” said Jane Johnson, managing partner of Pivot. “The Stevie Awards for Women in Business program is highly respected and it’s a privilege to receive these awards.”

“We’re pleased to be among the many outstanding companies and women who are recognized by the Stevie Awards,” said Erin Bolton, VP of strategic sales initiatives at Pivot. “It’s rewarding to have our work highlighted on an international stage.”

Finalists were chosen by more than 130 business professionals worldwide during preliminary judging. More than 90 members of the five final judging committees will determine the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging.

“We’re very excited about this year’s Finalists in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business,” said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards. “The judges have told me that they think this is the best and most inspiring crop of nominees we’ve ever had. We look forward to seeing the judges’ final decisions.”