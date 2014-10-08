Almo Shows Installation Services at E4 AV Tour

Almo Professional A/V is helping its integrators and installers expand their project reach by introducing a full line of Almo Installation Services to its business offering. Almo will showcase its new services during the fall E4 AV Tour traveling networking and training show, which kicks off this week in Boston on October 3 and later this month in Washington, D.C. on October 17.

“Our partners have specifically told us that installation support to help to augment, customize or complete a project they are working on would be highly beneficial to their businesses,” explained Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Almo Installation Services are designed to help integrators and installers improve customer service, reduce payroll and recruiting expenses, increase their ability to take on more projects, reduce travel and maintenance, grow their services revenue, and more.”

Almo Installation Services are ideal for integrators and installers who have AV projects that are outside their normal service area, require additional labor, need a skill set outside of their staff’s expertise, or for those who are new to pro AV or digital signage installations. The Almo Installation Services group is being led by business development manager Darren Altman, who specializes in commercial/consumer displays and interactive technologies.

The Almo Installation Service offering is now available for projects that incorporate flat panel monitors, interactive whiteboards, video walls and premise wiring. These services include everything from a site survey, hardware recommendations and wiring attachment to mounting and testing the equipment, providing a functional overview and removing packing materials.