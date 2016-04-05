Almo Professional AV E4 AV Tour Brings New Products to DC

Almo Professional AV has released a list of the newest AV products, services, and solutions that will appear at its E4 AV Tour during the first stop in Washington DC on April 6.

“Our attendees have told us time and again that one of the main reasons they attend E4 is to get a leg up on the newest products available in the Pro AV industry,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional AV. “Our manufacturing partners know the E4 format works, which is why so many of them are using the DC event next week to showcase and in some cases, unveil -- their latest and greatest.”

To listen to a recent podcast interview with Melody Craigmyle about the spring 2016 E4 events, click here.

Some of the highlighted new products on the E4 DC show floor include: ADTI Media >9.9mm SkyPanel digital LED display, ATEN 4x4 4K Seamless matrix switch with scaler (VM6404H), ATEN 12-Port DP video wall media player (VS1912), ATEN Seamless matrix switch with scaler (VM6404H), Barco Clickshare CS100 and CSE200, BrightSign Firmware For 4K media players supporting 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range), ELO 4602L 46² IDS touchscreen with PCAP (Projected Capacitive Touch), ELO IDS 10-inch Touchscreen, ELO IDS 22-inch Touchscreen, Epson Pro-L laser projector, LG 86-inch Screen, Peerless-AV Outdoor UV3 Outdoor Television, Sharp PN-H801 80-inch professional monitor, Sharp PN-L703B/PN-L703W Wireless 70-Inch interactive professional displays, ZeeVee Zyper4K Technology, and ZeeVee ZyPro 820i with Simultaneous IP Stream.

Other E4 highlights include E4 Experience workshops focused on designing a huddle space and creating E4 digital signage. CTS-certified educational courses will also run continually throughout the day. For a complete list of courses, click here.