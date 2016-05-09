Almo Professional A/V Brings Combined Distribution Team to E4

Almo Professional A/V welcomed hundreds of resellers, integrators and consultants to its E4 AV Tour in Atlanta, GA on April 27. The event featured a combined Almo and IAVI staff presenting on a unified front as the acquisition details are finalized. E4 also included the world’s first 4K keynote address delivered entirely in 4K and an integrated “Solutions Corner” that will be presented as an “AV Snack” on May 17.



The E4 AV tour has traveled to cities around the country to provide product, technical and business training needs to thousands of resellers and installers while creating the ideal forum for professional networking. The E4 program offers AV professionals a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units as well as exclusive access to the newest high energy AV products and services.



“Last month, the E4 Tour made its first stop ever in Atlanta — we were greeted by an event spaced filled with AV professionals eager to network and learn how to grow their businesses,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “It was ideal to have the combined Almo/IAVI team on hand to interact with our attendees as we move into the final steps of the transition, which is expected to be completed this month.”

“The acquisition is working out tremendously well,” said Stephen McKay, founder of IAVI. “There are so many positives going into this and we think it is a great fit. There isn’t a lot of crossover in terms of sales and we now have a nice integration mix that is going to work well for our combined partners across the country.”