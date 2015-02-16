Almo Professional A/V Announces E4 Spring Events

Almo Professional A/V is giving resellers, integrators, and consultants the opportunity to charge up their businesses by attending the award-winning E4 AV Tour, coming to Chicago on March 26 and Southern California on April 21. The spring tour will include exclusive access to new products and services that electrify installation projects, powerful networking opportunities, and refreshing technical and business sessions, including the highly anticipated addition of an HDBaseT Installer Expert Program.

“Our theme for the spring events is ‘Fully Charged’ because we are focusing on giving our attendees the business fuel they need to stay plugged-in and energized in 2015,” explained Melody Craigmyle, VP of Marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Our E4 — education, expo, explore and exchange — formula works. The high-energy environment is designed to leave our partners fully charged as they become stronger, smarter and more efficient with the way they go about business this year.”

Craigmyle added, “One of the most exciting additions to our spring tour is the technical HDBaseT Installer Expert Program, which is for attendees who would like to learn more about HDBaseT technology, regardless of whether they are beginner or expert installers. At the conclusion of the course, participants receive an HDBaseT Expert Certificate as well as InfoComm Renewal Units.”

Both E4 events include a keynote address delivered by Gary Kayye of rAVe Publications with new information about “Being Smart About Smart Buildings,” focusing on the explosive practice of pre-engineering AV into every room in new construction and how to become a preferred provider to the architect and facility manager community. The complete line-up of spring E4 courses include:Business Track

Keynote: Being Smart About Smart Buildings. Gary Kayye, rAVe Publications (1.5 CTS RUs)

Helping Sign Companies Enter and Succeed in the Dynamic Digital Sign Market. Terry Tollison, Business Development Manager, Almo Pro A/V

Successful Project Management for AV Design & Installation. InfoComm (1 CTS RU)

Hearing Disability Compliance. Listen Technologies (1 CTS RU)



Content Creation for Digital Signage. Steve Rosenheim, Business Development Manager Almo Pro A/V

Technical Track

HDBaseT Installer Expert Program. HDBaseT (1.5 CTS RUs)

Integration Projectors and Edge Blending. NEC (1 CTS RU)

Encouraging Interaction in the World of “Me”: Using Interactive LCDs for Productivity. rAVe Publications (1 CTS RU)

Five AV Technologies That Will Define the Next Five Years. C2G (1 CTS RU)

What’s That Noise? InfoComm (1 CTS RU)



IP Signal Distribution – An Introduction and Comparison of Dante, AVB and Cobranet Protocols. Rob Ziv, Business Development Manager, Almo Pro A/V (1 CTS RU)

E4 Chicago and Southern California Details E4 Chicago is taking place on March 26 at the Drury Lane Conference Center in Oakbrook, IL. E4 Southern California will be on April 21 at the Sheraton Gateway Los Angeles Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Both will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and are complimentary events, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.