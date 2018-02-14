Almo Pro A/V to Distribute Biamp Devio Collaboration Solution

Biamp's Devio conferencing solution Almo Professional A/V and Biamp Systems have formed a distribution partnership that spans throughout the Americas. As part of the new relationship, Biamp has joined the 2018 Almo E4 AV Tour, which begins in Washington, DC on March 6.Effective immediately, the following Biamp products are available through Almo in the corresponding regions:



U.S. and Mexico: Devio conferencing solution for small collaboration spaces or huddle rooms, including the newest generation announced at ISE and available Q2 2018.

Latin America: Devio, Nexia digital signal processors.

The trend toward open office environments and remote workspaces has increased the need for huddle spaces and other small conference areas that require unified communication. As a result, the right audio support must be in place to ensure participants can hear and understand each other, reducing the potential for miscommunication.

“So many of our partners are working on huddle room installations and need a cost-effective, easy-to-use audio solution so it is critical that we are able to offer these solutions both in the U.S. and Latin America,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional A/V. “Steve Alexander, Almo’s newest business development manager, brings a broad background in audio technology and is working directly with Biamp to ensure partners are able to smoothly integrate these products into their existing and forthcoming huddle and conference room projects.”

“For the integrator, Biamp offers a simple, all-in-one connectivity and collaboration solution for spaces that don’t require the complexity of larger rooms,” Alexander said. “Biamp’s Devio line is a functional, elegant solution that requires minimal configuration while seamlessly interfacing with unified communications platforms such as Skype, Zoom, BlueJeans and GoToMeeting.”

“Biamp products are known for delivering high-quality results for both complex projects and simple installations,” said Jody Thomas, director of business development at Biamp Systems. “Through our collaboration with Almo Pro A/V, more integrators will now have access to products and solutions like Devio, enabling them to efficiently implement high-performance solutions in unified communications environments.”