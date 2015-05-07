Almo Pro A/V Releases 2015 Resource Guide for Digital Signage

Almo Pro A/V has released its 2015 Resource Guide for Digital Signage, which focuses on the company's ecosystem of solutions to common challenges in the industry.
In the next two years, the digital signage market is projected to grow to $17 billion worldwide. Almo's new Digital Signage Resource Guide highlights trends, products, services and business support, featuring:
- Kiosks
- All-in-One
- Content Creation
- 4K & UHD
- Outdoor Displays
- Software
- All-Weather
- Installation Services
- Large Format
- Digital Menu Boards
Click here to view the guide.