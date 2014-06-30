Almo Hosts Assistive Listening Webinar with Listen Technologies

Almo Professional AV is making its commitment to assistive listening requirements loud and clear by becoming the first U.S. AV distributor to offer Listen Technologies’ full line of core Assistive Listening Systems, including RF and IR technologies. These products were created specifically to provide an enhanced personal audio experience due to hearing loss or the ambient acoustic environment. As part of the new distribution relationship, Almo is hosting a live webinar on assistive listening and ADA compliance led by Listen Technologies on Tuesday, July 1. Additionally, Listen Technologies has joined Almo’s traveling E4 AV Tour as both an exhibitor and a presenter.

Listen Technologies' co-founder and vice president of business development, Cory Schaeffer,will co-host the webinar with Almo.

According to Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV, “Assistive Listening is now a requirement under the ADA and necessary in just about every AV project; however, some of our dealers do not have a lot of experience in this area. The Listen team understands the critical importance of dealer education on this topic and working with the industry on these issues.” He continued, “As a U.S. distributor offering Listen Technologies products, we are able to provide our partners with a new revenue model, add value to their projects, help them differentiate, and ensure they are satisfying required legislative compliance.”

“Almo Pro AV is strong in relationships and education, and these are also core values for Listen Technologies,” said Cory Schaeffer, co-founder and vice president of business development for Listen Technologies. “The partnership allows us to focus more time on the dealer community as Almo Pro AV already has deep-rooted relationships with these professionals. We are looking forward to the opportunity to help educate Almo partners on ADA compliance and the Assisted Listening Systems that are available through Almo. I’ve attended an E4 event in the past and the caliber of attendees and the education offered is second to none.”

Almo now carries the Stationary RF, Portable RF, Stationary IR, and Digital IR from Listen Technologies.The webinar, “Listen Up! Why Every Dealer Needs to Learn About Assistive Listening & ADA Compliance,” will be presented by Cory Schaeffer of Listen Technologies on Tuesday, July 1, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. In this informative session, attendees will learn why assistive listening systems have become mandatory for every AV project, how Pro AV resellers can easily add these solutions to their product and service offerings to increase revenue and add value to their clients, and what technologies are available, including RF & IR solutions, as well as Listen Technologies’ Loop and new iDSP systems. To register, click here.