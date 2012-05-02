Phoenix Quattro3 Conference Speakerphone

Phoenix Audio Technologies revealed that its Quattro3 (Q3) family of tabletop conference speakerphones will make its InfoComm debut at this year’s show (Booth N1311).

The Q3 family offers professionals in AV, education, government and more a complete audio conferencing solution, regardless of room size or acoustics.

All members of the Q3 family, which includes the USB MT301, PSTN MT302, Smart MT303, Power MT304 and IP Phone MT305 interface models, can be daisy-chained and powered from a single source, using a standard Ethernet cable. There is no need to install proprietary cables or designated units. As for the individual interface models, the Smart MT303 features a built-in rechargeable battery, the IP Phone MT305 a built-in dialer and the PSTN MT302 a built-in dialer and rechargeable battery. For added flexibility and ease of use, all interfaces are interchangeable. Other major features include a four-microphone beam-forming array, a newly designed loudspeaker, an external sound-reinforcement microphone, a library of audio color filters and three-way interface bridging capabilities.

The Q3 family ensures clear communications with full-duplex, true high definition audio. Featuring a bandwidth rate of 16 KHz, with a 32 KHz-sampling rate, it executes improved and more aggressive algorithms, enabling it to handle audio smoothly even in large and reverberant rooms. The Q3 family also features a new modular interface design that makes it capable of adapting to changing office technologies, eliminating the need to replace units as voice communications systems migrate to different technologies.