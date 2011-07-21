Audinate Signs Deal with UNiKA

Portland, OR--In its first OEM partnership with a Taiwan audio manufacturer, Audinate and UNiKA Professional Audio, makers of high quality audio equipment, have both agreed to work together in developing future Dante-enabled audio products.

UNiKA products include digital power amplifiers, line arrays, power amplifiers, mixers, conditioners and crossovers.

Audinate delivers self configuring, true plug-and-play digital media networking that uses standard internet protocols. Audinate’s Dante system offers a migration path to upgrade to new emerging AV standards such as the IEEE Audio Video Bridging (“AVB”).

To meet customer requirements for every market sector, UNiKA is producing high level audio products at its two Asian factories. In its Taiwan headquarters UNiKA has dedicated R&D facilities, management, sales and customer service. UNiKA also has a factory located in Guangzhou Guangdon which produces many of its audio products.

K.C. Hwa, UNiKA’s CEO said: “Our R&D team is continuously developing products that are innovative and of the highest standards. Incorporating Audinate's Dante into future products was a very easy decision for us. They are the future when it comes to digital media networking.”

UNiKA does business with the major pro audio rental companies for indoor/outdoor concerts in both Taiwan and China and has been responsible for many successful events.