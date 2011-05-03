NCR, Netkey Solution at CETW

NCR released new kiosk and digital signage software at the Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) conference, in San Francisco last week.

The NCR Netkey release includes a new Custom Message portal for creating customised multimedia messages that are still corporate branded. It also includes support for Microsoft Active Directory and is certified to support the Windows 7Professional on the kiosk or digital signage media player.

“The ability to deliver highly relevant and localised brand messages can help companies enhance their sales and marketing programmes and further expand the value of their digital signage,” said Dusty Lutz, general manager of NCR Netkey. “By delivering more tailored multimedia content, marketers will have greater tools to engage consumers at a local level through a centrally managed digital signage network.”

The new NCR Netkey software release also includes support forMicrosoft ® Active Directory, which allows the management of user access permissions or the addition of new users via an existing centralized user directory, further simplifying network administration. The new release is also certified to support the Microsoft Windows 7 Professional operating system on the kiosk or digital signage media player.

The NCR Mobiqa mobile content optimisation solution was also featured at the CETW event.

NCR Netkey provides software that helps companies develop, deploy and manage networks of digital signs and interactive kiosk solutions. These applications help companies build brand awareness, offer customers new options in self-service and enhance the customer experience. More than two million people use a kiosk or see a sign powered by NCR Netkey each week across retail, financial, healthcare and other industries. NCR (www.ncr.com) is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.