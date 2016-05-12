Almo Brings Combined Distribution Team, 4K, Integration Solutions to E4 Spring Events

For the second time this spring, Almo Professional AV welcomed a room of hundreds of resellers, integrators, and consultants to its award-winning E4 AV Tour, this time in Atlanta, GA. The event featured a combined Almo and IAVI staff presenting on a unified front as the acquisition details are finalized.

“Last month, the E4 Tour made its first stop ever in Atlanta — we were greeted by an event spaced filled with AV professionals eager to network and learn how to grow their businesses,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional AV. “It was ideal to have the combined Almo/IAVI team on hand to interact with our attendees as we move into the final steps of the transition, which is expected to be completed this month.”

“The acquisition is working out tremendously well,” said Stepen McKay, founder of IAVI. “There are so many positives going into this and we think it is a great fit. There isn’t a lot of crossover in terms of sales and we now have a nice integration mix that is going to work well for our combined partners across the country.”

E4 Atlanta featured a keynote led by Gary Kayye, founder of rAVe Publications, who presented using the Barco HDX-4K20 projector. The session discussed the misinformation about 4K, such as exaggerated specs, compatibility, and performance. Kayye discussed how to specify, sell and integrate these systems properly and shared the top four applications for 4K.

To view the E4 4K keynote, which was streamed live on Facebook, click here.

Shown on the exhibit hall floor during E4 Atlanta, The Solutions Corner showcased video solutions starting from content design and installation assistance to hardware housing, connectivity, power, signal distribution, video processing, interactivity, displays, and placement mounting for different digital signage applications in a wide range of environmental conditions. Products and services featured in the Solutions Corner included NEC, Peerless-AV, TrippLite, tvONE, and Almo Content Creation and Installation Services.

Due to the positive feedback, Almo is hosting an AV Snack – a 15-minute mini webinar – on May 17. Led by NEC, the snack will discuss all the elements of the Solution Corner, including set-up, integration and how it works. To register, click here.