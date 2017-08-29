Almo Announces Fall E4 AV Tour Dates

Almo Professional A/V has announced details for the fall 2017 E4 AV Tour, which travels to New York on September 19 and Irvine, CA, on October 3. Registration for both events is currently open.

Named a recipient of the SCN 2017 Stellar Service Awards, the E4 program offers AV professionals a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm CTS Renewal Units (RUs) as well as exclusive access to the newest AV products and services.

“The E4 formula is extremely popular with our resellers and integrators because it works—one day to attend a free event in their area, participate in hands-on workshops, learn new trends and business techniques, network, and earn those valuable and necessary CTS RUs before the year is up,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “With visits to New York and Irvine only once every two years, we are well prepared to host a record number of attendees this fall.”

According to Craigmyle, three new exhibitors have joined the tour, including AOPEN (digital signage products), BSS (audio products) and Hisense (flat panel displays).

IoT Conference

Based on demand, Almo is again partnering with InfoComm International to deliver a half-day IoT Insights Conference. Worth a total of three CTS RUs, the conference is based on InfoComm’s IoT Insights events and focuses on raising awareness of the role of secure, connected, internet-enabled devices in AV solutions and strategies.

The conference includes:

• A session on digitalization and how IoT changes everything (1 CTS RU);

• A session on IoT in the real world (1 CTS RU);

• A live discussion called IoT Think Tank LIVE featuring all the experts working together to provide IoT solutions (0.5 CTS RU);

• An exhibit hall tour showcasing some of the best products on the exhibit hall floor that relate to IoT (0.5 CTS RU).

Educational Courses

By partnering with InfoComm, Almo Pro A/V is able to offer an entire day of CTS-certified courses. These courses are also available on the fall E4 tour:

• Trends in AV for Huddle Spaces (0.5 CTS RU);

• The Emergence of the Collaboration Board in Huddle Spaces (1 CTS RU);

• HDBaseT Installer Expert Program with ATEN (1.5 CTS RU);

• OLED The Curve of the Future (1 CTS RU);

• Content Creation for Digital Signage (1 CTS RU);

• Dante Audio Networking Fundamentals (1 CTS RU).

E4 Experience Workshops/Samsung Experience Showcase

E4 Experience Workshops allow attendees to roll up their sleeves and “get hands-on” by participating in practical application sessions using the industry’s hottest AV products.

• Introduction to Interactive Digital Signage: Learn how to easily create interactive content for digital signs using BrightSign’s BrightAuthor software (1 CTS RU);

• The Business Case and Technical Advantage for Collaboration: Learn to use and sell Barco’s new Overture software-based AV control solution for everything from huddle spaces to enterprise-wide management across multiple campuses;

• Samsung Experience Showcase: The interactive demo room features a creative mix of outdoor displays including an IP56-certified weatherproof design, specialty displays such as the ML55E mirror display, and UHD/4K signage with the ability to display the equivalent of four FHD content screens on a single UHD screen.

Exhibitors

E4 AV Tour participating manufacturers will showcase the latest products and services available through Almo. Fall tour exhibitors include AKG, AMX, AOPEN, ATEN, Atlona, Avocor, Barco, BrightSign, BSS, BWG, C2G, Canon, Chief, Comprehensive Connectivity, Crestron, Crown, Da-Lite, DBX, Elo, Epson, Furman, Hisense, Hitachi, IAdea, InfoComm, JBL, Kramer, LG, Listen Technologies, NEC, Optoma, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Planar, Premier, QSC, Samsung, SecurityTronix, Sharp, Soundcraft, SunBriteDS, Tightrope Media TouchSystems, Tripplite, tvONE, Vaddio, ViewSonic, and ZeeVee.