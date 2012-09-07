New Gefen Audio Amplifier Offers Enhanced Functionality

The multi-functional new GefenTV 2.1 Digital Audio Amplifier with a volume stabilizer supports the connection of three different audio inputs using digital (TOSlink; S/PDIF) and analog (L/R) audio formats.

The selected input is delivered as L/R analog audio to a pair of speakers using standard binding posts with 50 watts per channel amplification. A powered subwoofer can also be connected to a line level RCA output. When a digital audio input is selected, the GefenTV 2.1 Digital Audio Amplifier automatically down mixes it to 2.1 channels.

The audio output includes Dolby Volume Technology that automatically evens the volume between different audio sources. Dolby Volume Technology performs a seamless audio leveling that in no way interferes with the natural highs and lows of an audio program such as a movie. It can also be bypassed, if desired.

“The 2.1 Digital Audio Amplifier w/Volume Stabilizer is a great device for a small office, conference room or even the kitchen,” said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO, Gefen. “You can select between three sources such as a smartphone, CD player and TV, and output high quality, amplified sound with automatic volume stabilizing. It is also perfect for presentation environments and home theaters. This little device has it all.”

Key menu functions, including volume, mute, input selection, volume stabilizing bypass and standby modes, are accessed through front panel buttons or an IR remote. One RS-232 port is provided for connection to automation systems.

Find more information here: http://www.gefen.com/kvm/gtv-volcont-da.jsp?prod_id=9953