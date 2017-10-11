Allen & Heath Releases ME-500 Personal Mixer

Allen & Heath announced the release of the ME-500 Personal Mixer, an accessible personal monitoring solution for houses of worship, rental companies and performing artists.

ME-500 Personal Mixer

As a 16-channel complement to the existing 40-channel ME-1, the ME-500 allows musicians to quickly and independently build and control their own monitor mixes with simplified setup and controls. Like the ME-1, the new ME-500 is plug ‘n’ play compatible with Allen & Heath’s digital mixer range or with third party digital consoles via the ME-U hub.

ME-500 features include a crisp, dimmable display, 16 backlit select keys, mute and solo buttons, a master level with limiter and EQ, plus a single rotary encoder for all main navigation and control. Each ME-500 can store and recall 8 user presets for different mixes, users and shows and save them to a USB thumb drive. Outputs include a minijack and ¼” headphone jack and a TRS mono out for wedge monitors.

Any number of ME-500 and ME-1 personal mixers can be added to a system. Secure EtherCon connectors allow ME-500s to be daisy-chained, or deployed in a star topology using the ME-U or an off-the-shelf PoE switch.