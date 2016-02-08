Alcorn McBride Unveils Two Products at ISE 2016

The What: Alcorn McBride will introduce the VPage and announce the official release of WinScript Live 4.0 at ISE 2016 at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center, February 9-12, 2016. Alcorn McBride will be exhibiting at stand 1-N95. VPage is a Dante PA station, which provides theme park attractions, museums, arenas, and transportation systems with facility-wide paging using Dante audio networks.

The What Else: The configuration of paging networks, such as Q-Sys, is programmable via the software in the VPage DSP system. This includes zone assignments, button and light behaviors, and zone priorities. Each VPage station features user-programmable buttons, microphone input and level control.

A single Ethernet cable carries audio, power, and control between the VPage station and the equipment rack. A facility may incorporate an unlimited number of VPage stations by simply connecting them to PoE-enabled network switches.

The VP16PCB model consists of a circuit board that is designed to mount on a standard DIN rail. It offers the ability to easily wire up to 16 LED-illuminated buttons so that installers can create their own custom PA stations.

Another significant announcement is the release of the new and improved WinScript Live 4.0 software for Alcorn McBride’s V16 Pro, V4 Pro and VCore show controllers. One of the most noteworthy features of this new release is a built-in touch panel editor. This intuitive drag-and-drop editor allows users to create customized interfaces for ShowTouch enabled devices to add touch panel capability to Alcorn McBride show control systems. These touch panel hardware options include hard-wired ShowTouch panels (available in 7”, 10” and 17”), Apple iOS devices, and PC platforms.

Other significant improvements include color-coded logging, streamlined editing tools, new color schemes, and the expansion of our product library to support control of hundreds of third-party devices. WinScript Live 4.0 is available as a free download for both PC and Mac (BETA) platforms.

The Bottom Line: VPage is now shipping and is available in three models. The VP4 model is a four-button station with a 5-pin XLR connector and a mounting bracket for a push-to-talk coiled cord dynamic microphone (sold separately). The VP4G model can be used with an externally-mounted gooseneck mic with a separate (or integrated) push-to-talk switch. Both of these models mount in a standard 4-gang box.