Tri-Ed Acquires Seabreeze Security Distributors

Tri-Ed / Northern Video has revealed its further expansion with the acquisition of Seabreeze Security Distributors, a security distributor in the Orlando, FL market.

Tri-Ed / Northern Video will maintain the Seabreeze office at 839 Clay Street, Winter Park, FL 32789.

“We are very excited to increase our North American footprint and continue to exceed the expectations of security professionals in this market,” said Pat Comunale, president and CEO. “We welcome the Seabreeze sales staff to the Tri-Ed / Northern Video team.”

In addition to the Seabreeze acquisition, Tri-Ed / Northern Video will be opening two new locations, one in Detroit, MI and the other in Raleigh, NC in the next 30 days.