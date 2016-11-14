Alcorn McBride Debuts RidePlayer

The What: Alcorn McBride’s RidePlayer will make its debut at the IAAPA Attractions Expo 2016, November 15-18 in the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. RidePlayer is a complete onboard audio and control solution for themed entertainment applications.

The What Else: The product leverages the company’s 30 years of themed entertainment expertise to offer a complete solution to many of the unique challenges faced by vehicle-based audio and show control. RidePlayer’s state-of-the-art system precisely synchronizes onboard audio with wayside audio, video, lighting, and animatronics. The lock between onboard and wayside systems is maintained via GPS, SMPTE, Video Genlock, or IEEE-1588 (CIP Sync).

By integrating the power of Alcorn McBride V-Series control into the same hardware platform, RidePlayer is able to interface with just about any device, including PLCs, animation controllers, sensors, lighting systems, video servers, and Alcorn McBride ShowTouch panels.

RidePlayer sources up to 16 outputs of 24-bit 96kHz polyphonic uncompressed audio for high-quality audio playback. It can route, mix, and crossfade between tracks.

The product includes 16 line outputs, 16 25W amplifier outputs (bridgeable to 50W), DSP, and a microphone input. The built-in amp outputs drive high-range and mid-range speakers as well as transducers, such as ButtKickers. The line outputs can be used to feed high-powered external amps to drive larger speakers like subwoofers.

RidePlayer is also outfitted with a 16x16 AES67/Dante network audio interface. It can be used as an input to provide an external playback source, such as a Pro Tools rig, direct access to the amplified outputs of the product for mixing/tuning purposes. It can also be used as an output for applications that implement an external DSP system.

The Bottom Line: RidePlayer is ideally suited for dark ride, parade floats, tour vehicles, and modern coaster applications. Their solid-state, rugged design is engineered for years of 24/7 maintenance-free operation, which is essential to zero downtime for attractions. RidePlayer will be available for delivery in Q2 2017.