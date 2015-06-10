Alcorn McBride at InfoComm 2015

Alcorn McBride will show the A/V Binloop Uncompressed and the ShowWatcher app for Apple Watch in Booth #1301 at InfoComm 2015, June 13-19, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. Also on display are Alcorn McBride’s DVM8500-AB Digital Video Machine HD and the AmpTraXX 16-channel amplifier with DSP.

A mockup of a notification from the ShowWatcher app.

It’s a solution for video wall and blended projection applications because it eliminates the loss of quality due to stretching commonly seen in traditional video wall controllers or video processors. And for large applications, it can sync multiple units using the product's Genlock input feature.

The versatile A/V Binloop Uncompressed provides up to 8 channels of 2K (2048x1080) or up to 2 channels of 4K (4096x2160) high-quality, uncompressed video playback. These channels can be played independently from one another or grouped together for frame-accurate synchronous playback. There are no hard drives; removable SSD drives store the video content. A/V Binloop Uncompressed can also play back uncompressed frame files with a quality as high as 4:4:4 10-bit at a rate up to 60fps. It ships this summer.

ShowWatcher is an app that allows users to program up to 32 buttons to control Alcorn McBride show control, audio, video or lighting control products (or other devices that accept UDP commands) and then trigger them remotely from an Apple Watch for operational or maintenance purposes.

Also being shown at InfoComm is the DVM8500-AB, the ultimate HD video player in a compact form. A model in the Digital Video Machine family, it offers full HD 1080p resolution and features a built-in 25W x 2 audio amplifier and DSP.

The front of the AmpTraXX 16-channel amplifier.

The DVM8500-AB offers a variety of control options – Ethernet, RS-232, playlists, scheduling, GPS, contact/voltage inputs – and video outputs – composite, component and HDMI. The Digital Video Machine HD is shipping now.

AmpTraXX is designed for theme park ride vehicles, multi-lingual transportation systems and tour buses. The compact, energy-efficient chassis packs 400W RMS into 16 channels of amplification and DSP. It’s the companion to Alcorn McBride’s RideTraXX 16-channel solid-state playback system.