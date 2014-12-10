AKG Mics for Red Bull Air Race World Championship

The series of eight races at the Red Bull Air Race World Championship Finals in Las Vegas is an aerial challenge, and a visual spectacle combining high speed, low altitude and extreme maneuverability. HARMAN’S AKG microphones were on the scene to bring spectators the thrills of the race as it happened, with more than 20 pilots competing at the two-day event.

AKG’s AV100 Noise-Cancelling Aviation Headset endorser Hannes Arch, who finished second in the final standings, could be seen relaxing to music on his K167 TIËSTO headphones.

Live reporters on the racetrack were furnished with HSD271 Professional Headsets with Dynamic Microphone and DMS700 V2 Reference Digital Wireless Microphone Systems. AKG WMS4500 Reference Wireless Microphone Systems were employed for live presentations on the racetrack infield.

Reporters covering the activity at the airport hangars were equipped with AKG PR4500 ENG Reference Wireless ENG/EFP (Electronic News Gathering/Electronic Field Production) Systems for their cameras, and also given HT4500 Wireless Handheld Microphones and IVM4500 IEM In-Ear Monitoring Systems.

At the event’s press conferences the pilots and presenters spoke through AKG CK49 Reference Shotgun Condenser Capsule gooseneck microphones and DMS700 V2 wireless systems.