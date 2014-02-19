InfoComm 2014 Registration Now Open

Registration for InfoComm 2014 is now available at infocommshow.org.

More than 10,000 products from more than 950 companies will be featured at InfoComm 2014 in Las Vegas, NV, June 18-20, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

InfoComm 2014 has more than 500,000 net square feet of show floor exhibits and special events space. More than 36,000 professionals are expected to attend the show, with a more than a third of attendees coming from technology managers, specifiers and end-user communities.

InfoComm offers technology solutions to a broad spectrum of market sectors, including business, government, military, education, worship, healthcare, hospitality, retail and entertainment.

Showcasing the latest AV technology, InfoComm 2014 provides the multi-billion dollar industry and its customers with a thriving show floor, education, and training. Attendees will hear from all the leading audio brands in demo rooms and on the show floor, get connected with collaborative conferencing in the Unified Communications and Collaboration Pavilion, see the latest in signs at the Digital Signage Pavilion and experience the latest in illumination and production in the Lighting and Staging Pavilion. The Technologies for Worship Pavilion will feature the latest AV technology applied for House of Worship staff and volunteers, while the new Security Pavilion will feature the latest technology solutions.

"The AV industry continues to grow each year," said InfoComm executive director and CEO David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD. "Demand for AV technology, including control systems, conferencing, digital signage and networked audio, has increased dramatically in the built environment. Audiences expect to be amazed at live events. This interest has resulted in a thriving show, and I'm certain that InfoComm 2014 attendees will experience technologies that they haven't seen anywhere else."

This year InfoComm will feature a Solutions Summit that begins pre-show and offers related sessions available throughout the week. There will be Digital Signage and UCC tracks, with the flexibility to move amongst sessions. In addition, InfoComm International will be marking its 75th anniversary this year with an awards dinner.

The U.S. Department of Commerce is supporting InfoComm 2014 by promoting the show to overseas attendees because of its export potential, international interest, U.S. exhibitor offerings, stature and overseas marketing efforts. More than 5,000 attendees from over 110 countries outside of North America are expected to visit the event.