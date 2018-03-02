AJA Unveils New 2TB Pak 2000 SSD Recording Media

AJA Video Systems has expanded its line of Pak SSD media with the introduction of the 2TB Pak 2000 for Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Ultra Plus recording and playback devices.The company also revealed new ordering options for the entire Pak drive family, including HFS+ formatting for macOSusers and exFAT for PC and universal use.

“With productions rapidly embracing high resolution, high frame rate and multi-cam workflows, media storage is a key concern. Pak 2000 introduces a high capacity recordingoption at a lower cost per GB than before, and with the performance and reliability our products are known for,” shared AJA president Nick Rashby. “Our new HFS+ andexFat options give customers greater flexibility with formatting upon ordering that fits their workflow demands.”

The company says that the Pak 2000 delivers the longer recording capacity required for live event productions, documentaries, news and sports programming, making it ideal for multi-camera HDworkflows with the Ki Pro Ultra Plus’s multi-channel HD recording capabilities. The high capacity drive can hold more than four hours of 4K/UltraHD ProRes (HQ), three hoursof ProRes 4444 at 30p, and up to two hours ProRes (HQ) or 90 minutes of ProRes 4444 at 60p. Double the length can be achieved with two Pak drives and rollover supportin Ki Pro Ultra and Ki Pro Ultra Plus. Like all AJA recording media, Pak 2000 is tested for optimal performance and reliability, and backed by an international warranty.

Pricing and Availability



The Pak 2000, and all Pak SSD media modules are now available for order in the following formats* and at the indicated US MSRPs:

-- Pak 2000-R0 2TB HFS+: $1,795.00

-- Pak 2000-X0 2TB exFAT: $1,795.00

-- Pak 1000-R0 1TB HFS+: $1,495.00

-- Pak 1000-X0 1TB exFAT: $1,495.00

-- Pak 512-R1 512GB HFS+: $995.00

-- Pak 512-X1 512GB exFAT: $995.00

-- Pak 256-R1 256GB HFS+: $495.00

-- Pak 256-X1 256GB exFAT: $495.00

*Order R models for HFS+ and X models for exFAT