AES to Hold First International Conference on Audio for VR

The inaugural AES International Conference on Audio for Virtual and Augmented Reality, to be held on September 30 and October 1, 2016, will be co-located with the 141st AES Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Hall. The two-day program of technical papers, workshops, tutorials and a manufacturer’s expo will throw a spotlight on the creative and technical challenges of providing immersive spatial audio to accompany virtual-reality and augmented-reality media, which is demonstrably the fastest-growing section of the entertainment-audio markets.

The conference will bring together content developers, researchers, manufacturers, consultants, and students, in addition to audio engineers seeking to expand their knowledge about sound production for virtual and augmented reality. The companion Expo will feature displays from leading-edge manufacturers and service providers looking to secure industry metrics for this emerging field.

“Film director George Lucas once stated that sound represents 50% of the motion-picture experience,” said co-chair Andres Mayo. “This conference will demonstrate that convincing VR and AR productions, using a variety of playback devices, require audio that follows the motions of the subject, and produce a realistic immersive experience. Our program will spotlight the work of leading proponents in this exciting field of endeavor, and how realistic spatial audio can be produced from existing game-console and DSP engines.”

The conference program will provide an overview of the AR/VR creative process, applications workflow and product development, while creating an activity hub to focus attention on the expertise the Audio Engineering Society can offer these expanding creative communities. Costs range from $195 for a 1-Day Pass for AES members ($295 for a 2-Day Pass) and $125 for accredited students, to $280/$435 for non-members; early-bird discounts also are available.

Proposed topics include: Object-based Audio Mixing for VR/AR Applications; Immersive Audio in VR/AR Broadcast; Live VR Audio Production; Developing Audio Standards for VR/AR Applications; Cross Platform Audio Considerations in VR Applications; and Streaming Immersive Audio Content.

The conference will be held within a recently-remodeled 300-seat theater and companion seminar room at the LA Convention Center. The entrance from the main convention lobby will offer a dedicated attendee registration check-in and related facilities. Conference registrants can also attend the 141st AES Convention’s companion exhibition and select educational sessions and special events free of charge with an Exhibits-Plus badge.