Visix Launches Announce v.1.3

Visix, Inc. has unveiled the latest update of its digital signage content management software, Announce version 1.3. The release includes a variety of new features, enhancements and bug fixes for an improved user experience. Notable items of the update are improved visual workflows, streamlined auto-generating templates, enhanced media management and QAM overlay support.

VISUAL WORKFLOWS

The Layout Editor screen has been enhanced to increase the workspace available to the layout designer. This change in size allows for greater flexibility on work-intensive screens, allowing users to take advantage of the full desktop surface.

To allow a user to see more messages and programs, the size of thumbnails has been reduced on a number of screens. In addition, a toggle button to switch between small and large thumbnails has been added to the View and Edit Playlist Schedule screen.

AUTO-UPDATING CONTENT

The process for creating auto-generated templates has been streamlined with an extension module that lets users point to a variety of RSS feeds when working in a template. This allows for one message template to be created and used for all RSS feeds. The news template has also been enhanced to allow for a maximum number of stories.

MEDIA MANAGEMENT

Users can now create folders and subfolders to organize media files. This enhances Announce’s media management toolset with greater flexibility to organize and find an individual user’s images or images used by the entire system.

MESSAGE APPROVAL

To make message approval easier for users with the correct privileges, the Message Approval screen shows all messages waiting for approval at the same time and a notification message “XX messages waiting for approval” is shown in the top right of every page.

AUDIO SUPPORT

The Visix Media Player has been enhanced with full audio support for a variety of audio in messages, media files, layouts and programs. Users now have the ability to set the sound volume when scheduling a media file.

ANNOUNCE UPGRADE

Announce now includes a new feature allowing users to upgrade the system from a previous version. The upgrade is performed on the Content Generator. Once the new version is installed, users can upgrade the Visix Media Players by using the Upgrade Media Players utility.

QAM OVERLAY

Announce now supports HD video through a ClearQAM signal on media players purchased from Visix.