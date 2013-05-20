Gefen Showcases System Solutions at InfoComm13

Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen will unveil new system integration hardware and innovative solutions for professional and commercial applications at InfoComm 2013.

1:4 HD Video Wall Controller for HDMI

The Gefen video Wall Controller creates a 2x2 video wall consisting of four displays with bezel adjusting control. It has the ability to show the same video on one large display or on all four displays. Video is scaled for optimal output supporting resolutions up to 1080p full HD. Adjustable border control allows users to refine the video for a high quality video presentation.

4x1 Multiview Switcher for HDMI

The 4x1 Multiview Switcher connects four sources to one display. It has dual functionality in that it can switch between all four sources and output the selected source to a single display, or it can output all four sources as individual windows on a single display for picture-in-picture functionality.

4x4 Multiview Matrix for HDMI

The 4x4 Multiview Matrix integrates four different sources and four displays using HDMI. It can route any of the sources to any one of the four displays or it can output all four sources as four windows on a single display or any combination in between.

Splitters for 4k Ultra HD

Available in 1:2, 1:4 and 1:8 distributions for HDMI, these splitters deliver resolutions up to 4k to all connected displays at the same time with support for HDCP.

Switchers for 4k Ultra HD

Available in 4x1, 4x2 and 6x2 configurations, the 4x1 Switcher gives access to four sources using one display. The 4x2 Matrix Switcher gives access to four sources using two switchable, matrixed displays. The 6x2 Matrix Switcher gives access to six sources using two switchable, matrixed displays.

Extender for 4k Ultra HD

Delivers resolutions up to 4k along with RS-232 and bi-directional IR using one fiber optic cable. Long distances up to 1000 feet (300m) can be reached using this sender/receiver system along with a single fiber optic cable terminated in SC.

Modular Matrixes for HDMI

The 32x32 Modular Matrix and the 16x16 Modular Matrix both accommodate a custom mix of up to 16 or 32 inputs using HDMI and output boards in 8x increments for HDMI with optional HDBaseT modules built-in with separate receiver units.

USB to Audio Decoder

Outputs high quality sound from any laptop or desktop computer using the USB port offering up to 192kHz high resolution audio quality. Audio may be output as digital optical audio or left/right stereo for analog audio streaming on the computer or laptop.

Wireless for HDMI Extender

Uses 60Ghz technology to deliver high definition video with 3D pass-through up to 100 feet (30m) in distance making it ideal for both in-room and through-walls applications. It supports 1080p full HD content along with multi-channel audio formats including Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio.