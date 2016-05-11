Advantech to Show DS-370 Signage Player at InfoComm

The What: Advantech will show the DS-370, an Intel Celeron J1900 quad-core processor-powered fanless signage player at its InfoComm booth, 1547.



The What Else: Powered by Intel Celeron J1900 quad-core processor, DS-370 features rich multimedia capabilities. It supports dual full HD 1080P display playback via HDMI, DP++, or VGA interface. DS-370 is preloaded with SUSIAccess Signage content management software, which allows users to create and manage multimedia content on dual displays in a variety of file formats including video, image, marquee, text, flash, and web. DS-370 is designed for budget-sensitive users with its high performance, reliability, affordability and ease of use.

Equipped with diverse I/O options, DS-370 is engineered to provide rich connectivity and interactivity. It has two COM (RS-232), four USB ports (three USB 2.0, one USB 3.0), and audio ports (one mic-in, one SPDIF/line-out) for easy system integration and connection with other devices. For better connectivity, it has two RJ45 (giga LAN) and two Mini-PCIe slots for add-on functionality via wireless or 3G modules. DS-370 is designed to be cable free and has a sliding storage drive bay on the side for easy replacement and maintenance. DS-370 also has a lockable mechanism for the DC jack and HDMI cable.

DS-370 offers several flexible storage solutions including 64GB Micro SSD on board, mSATA SSD, SATA-Slim, and 2.5-inch SSD/HDD drive bays. Its onboard Micro SDD design guarantees faster boot times and high performance read/write speeds. DS-370 boots twice as fast as those using traditional hard drives. To prevent unauthorized access to the Micro SSD, DS-370 is equipped with Flash Vault, which provides Write Protection and Read Protection. Once the function has been enabled, the whole disk or specific partition cannot be either read or written and all the data inside becomes inaccessible—just like putting your confidential documents into a vault. The system can be recovered to its original state upon each reboot via its write-protection utility. This helps users securely manage and monitor information even when the signage is powered off. In addition, DS-370 also provides powerful functions for system network management; complete McAfee protection from unwanted malware and applications, and simple backup and recovery from Acronis.