Advanced Systems Group to Explore HDR and VR at Workshop

Advanced Systems Group will explore high dynamic range (HDR) and cinematic virtual reality (VR) technologies at its annual workshop on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at the New People Cinema at the New People building in San Francisco. Free presentations begin at 10 a.m., and the workshop includes lunch.

HDR is designed to produce images that more closely resemble what is visible to the human eye in the natural world by expanding contrast, increasing luminance, and creating darker black levels. There are several techniques for shooting HDR video, so facilities need to adjust infrastructures and develop workflows to accommodate the new format.



VR and augmented reality technologies create immersive environments for users. However, computer-simulated sensory experiences require specialty hardware and software for content creators, and are taxing on processing power and storage. Presentations from several industry experts will discuss the current technology, available equipment, and new workflows.



"Video professionals are excited at the prospect of significantly improving their image quality, but there is no current industry consensus on HDR standards," said Dave Van Hoy, president at Advanced Systems Group. "The other hot topic in the industry is virtual reality. It's shaping up to be the next big thing, but how do you build a strong foundation with users? Our annual workshop will consider technical and commercial aspects of both emerging technologies, as well as the new workflows they require."



The Advanced Systems Group annual workshop is free to attend, but pre-registration is requested. Online registration and more information are available on the company's website.