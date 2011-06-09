Atlona and TruAudio Team Up

Sunnyvale, CA--Atlona Technologies has partnered with TruAudio in a co-marketing effort designed to leverage the manufacturing expertise and strengths of both companies.

Effective immediately, TruAudio is offering its customers select products from Atlona's Si (System Integrator) line of digital connectivity solutions for residential custom installations and light commercial AV systems.

Based in St. George, UT, TruAudio has been designing and manufacturing speaker systems and rack systems for more than a decade. Through the partnership with Atlona, the company is now able to provide its customers with complementary products from the Si line, including HDMI extenders, switchers, and splitters, and the AT-KIT-PROHD3 HDMI troubleshooting and testing kit. In addition, TruAudio is extending the reach of its own rack systems through Atlona's dealer network.

"When looking for a co-marketing partner, we wanted to work with a company that shares our business philosophy of selling highly valued products, provides exceptional customer service, and offers the extremely high levels of reliability that we strive for every day. TruAudio was a perfect match," said Dan Tye, Si account manager at Atlona.