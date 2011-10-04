X2O Media and Microsoft SharePoint

X2O Media, a full-service provider of software, network management, and content services for real-time visual communication applications, today announced the integration of its Xpresenter platform with the popular Microsoft SharePoint enterprise collaboration platform. This tight integration enables users to automatically display content from SharePoint to digital displays, mobile devices, and employee desktops. In addition, organizations can post employee-generated video content directly into the SharePoint platform, enabling exciting possibilities such as product demos, training videos, and team announcements.

Xpresenter users are able to easily link to SharePoint information such as calendars, announcements, and even dashboards to quickly display information on a variety of screens throughout an organization, including mobile phones, tablets and desktops. Links to SharePoint information are automatically updated to the screens in real time, greatly simplifying content management and reducing staff workload.

For timely messages and alerts, information can be entered directly into SharePoint and quickly sent throughout an organization or to specific staff or locations. For more creative collaboration and knowledge sharing, employees can also publish videos, images, and PowerPoint® slides that appear within the SharePoint interface. The result is a powerful communications tool with the look and feel of a corporate TV channel.