ADI Named 2015 North American Distributor of the Year

Arecont Vision has named ARI its 2015 North American Distributor of the Year for its commitment to delivering first-rate IP solutions and the expansion of the IP video surveillance market.

The annual award from Arecont Vision recognizes a distributor’s contributions to the IP video surveillance market and success in supporting Arecont Vision as a key vendor. The company presented the honor during the ISC West show in Las Vegas, Nev.



“ADI engaged in true collaboration with Arecont Vision in North America over the past year,” said Carole Dougan, vice president of North American sales at Arecont Vision. “Together we built strategic joint initiatives that delivered strong revenue achievement and accelerated growth to the benefit of customers across the United States and Canada.”



Marco Cardazzi, vice president of marketing at ADI, said, “Arecont Vision is an important supplier for ADI, and we are honored to be recognized as their Distributor of the Year. At ADI, we are committed to the IP market and remain focused on providing our dealers with the latest technologies, support, and service they need to succeed in today’s market.”



ADI offers the full line of Arecont Vision IP surveillance products, including high-performance megapixel IP cameras and accessories. Arecont Vision participates in the ADI Expo Training Series and One Day Sales Events across North America, and hosts training opportunities at local ADI branch locations.