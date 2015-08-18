ADI Launches New Mobile Websites for Canada and Puerto Rico

ADI has launched new mobile websites in Canada and Puerto Rico to help dealers easily access the products they need anytime, anywhere. The mobile versions of the websites allow dealers to shop and order with ADI from a smart phone or tablet.

The Canada and Puerto Rico mobile websites were built to deliver the same customer experience as the desktop versions that launched last year, and follow a similar platform as ADI’s U.S. mobile site. The mobile websites make it easy for dealers to shop more than 400 brands while on the go, and provide instant access to ADI’s Sales Center and Clearance Zone so dealers can easily explore all the ways to save at ADI.



“We are extremely excited to launch our mobile sites in Canada and Puerto Rico and provide dealers with instant access to ADI’s complete product offering from their mobile devices,” said Rob Aarnes, president at ADI North America. “Whether in the office or on the road, dealers can now access all the products they need from ADI wherever they are located. The mobile site makes shopping at ADI very convenient.”



Dealers can search by item number or keywords or browse through ADI’s products and brands. After sign-in, customers can access and manage their account online and view pricing and inventory levels. In a safe and secure environment, customers can check availability at local branches, and place orders for quick pickup or shipment.



The new mobile websites can be easily accessed by visiting the ADI sites from a smartphone or tablet.