ADI Dealer Wins Chevy Corvette in Customer Appreciation Contest

ADI has chosen a winner for its customer appreciation sweepstakes. Ricky Gonzalez, owner of ACI Telephones in Houston, TX, has been selected from more than 9,000 entries to win a new Chevrolet Corvette.

For the past 13 years, ADI has awarded a randomly selected dealer with a new car through its customer appreciation sweepstakes. Entries are collected at ADI Expos in the U.S. and industry tradeshows including ISC West, InfoComm, and CEDIA EXPO.

“ADI is committed to providing dealers with the products and solutions they need, while delivering an exceptional customer experience," said John Sullivan, senior vice president of sales at ADI. "Our customers are extremely important to us and we are always looking for ways to thank them for their continued support. Running this sweepstakes each year is just one of the many things we do to express gratitude to our customers. We are really excited for Ricky, and hope he enjoys his new wheels.”

￼

Gonzalez has been in the security industry for more than 30 years and relies on ADI to provide all the products and supplies he needs for his installations. Gonzalez regularly visits the ADI Houston branch and takes advantage of branch training opportunities and attends the ADI Expo each year.

“This is great news! I am so excited that I won,” said Gonzalez. “I am so grateful to ADI for this car. ADI has been a great business partner to me through the years, and I can always depend on them to have stock in all the products I need, and offer the best training opportunities in the industry.”

ADI offers numerous events and activities throughout the year to express its gratitude to customers. ADI events include expo training seminars, tradeshow events, branch customer appreciation days, vendor product demos, training classes, and more.

This year, ADI will be giving away a Dodge Challenger. Customers can see the vehicle up close at industry tradeshows throughout the year. Dealers may enter for their chance to win by completing an entry form at any local U.S. ADI Expo, or by visiting ADI’s booth at ISC West, InfoComm and CEDIA EXPO.

Click here for the complete 2015 ADI sweepstakes official rules.