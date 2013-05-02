Outline Unveils Re-Engineered Speakers at InfoComm

Outline, S.r.l., the makers of high-quality speaker systems for touring, installation and studio applications, continues its year-long 40th anniversary celebration at InfoComm 2013 (Booth 109).



Capable of delivering studio-environment audio quality to live events, Outline is celebrating with the introduction of the advanced GTO C-12 Line Array Speaker System and its re-engineered DVS Powered Speaker Series at this year’s show.

“At the onset of our 40th Anniversary in 2013, Outline has become the system of choice for the highly regarded Warner Theater in Washington, D.C. and the historic jazz club, Little Gem Saloon, in New Orleans,” said Tom Bensen, senior vice president and managing director of Outline North America. “In addition, the Production Resource Group (PRG), one of the largest production services companies in North America, employed a massive Outline GTO Line Array, MANTAS and Butterfly-driven sound system for the recent Andrea Bocelli performance in the BB&T Center, the largest indoor arena in Florida. The tour will use the Outline system when it begins again in June 2013. InfoComm attendees are welcome to stop by our booth to see a live demonstration of the GTO C-12 and join in the celebration.”

At InfoComm Outline will launch the all-new GTO C-12. With its technology completely derived from the larger-format, dual-15-inch GTO (first introduced in 2011), the GTO C-12 produces output power surpassed only by its larger sibling from an enclosure that is physically smaller and 30 percent lighter.