Kramer Introduces VP−28 14−Input Multi−Format Presentation Switcher

The What: Kramer Electronics is introducing the VP−28, a 14−input presentation switcher that handles composite video, HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, computer graphics video, and stereo audio and microphone signals.

The What Else: The VP−28 operates as a 3x1 composite video, 3x1 HDMI, 3x1 computer graphics video, 3x1 DVI−I, & 2x1 DisplayPort switcher, each with unbalanced stereo audio. The 3x1 DVI (digital) sections can be used for DVI signals or it can be used for 3 more computer graphics video (analog) signals using special breakout cables that are included with the device.

The VP−28 can operate as a 5x1 video switcher and a 14x1 audio switcher. The unit’s Audio Level Memory remembers and returns to the last audio level setting for each audio input signal during switching. It has button selectable options for condenser or dynamic microphones and microphone & audio mixing options, including muting of the master audio output when a microphone signal is sensed. The VP−28 is also HDCP compliant and HDTV compatible.