ADDERLink KVM Products to Launch at ISE

Adder Technology will show two new products in the AdderLink Infinity range at ISE 2015 in Amsterdam next month.

Additions to the AdderLink Infinity product line.

The AdderLink Infinity 2020 is a solution that fits into the IP-based high performance KVM (keyboard, video and mouse) portfolio. The 2020 features a transmitter and receiver and provides a dual head, single link solution that delivers IP-based, high performance KVM capabilities. This new model is based on the existing AdderLink Infinity Dual and was developed based on customer feedback, to complement existing AdderLink Infinity products.

“This new cost-effective solution is ideal for customers that don’t require the full functionality of the AdderLink Infinity Dual and is an excellent complement to the range,” says John Halksworth, senior product manager, Adder Technology.

“We will also be unveiling version 4 of our A.I.M. (AdderLink Infinity Manager) that builds on the success of this server.”

Version 4 of A.I.M. provides a centralized management solution for a digital matrix. It features a hardware platform that is more powerful than previous versions and includes configurable user access rights with full audit trail. The new design ensures that it can be efficiently rack mounted with up to two fitting back to back in 1U of 19 inch rack space.

In addition, the CCS-PRO4 will be shown at the event. The CCS-PRO4 provides switching between computers with Adder Free-Flow technology. This professional KM (keyboard, mouse) switch delivers a new set of features for mission critical environments, including redundant power and an ergonomic low profile design. CCS-PRO4 also has an integrated web server allowing administrators to view and monitor CCS-PRO4 devices around their installation, as well as upgrade all devices over the network.