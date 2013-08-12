Galaxy Audio Introduces New CORE Speakers

The What: Galaxy Audio has introduced new CORE Speakers, CR12, CR15, and CR18.

Galaxy Audio's CORE SpeakersThe What Else: The two-way CR12 and CR15 loudspeakers come in either black or white. They feature a rotatable asymmetrical horn, 20 integrated M8 threaded suspension points, and an integrated handle in the rear of the speaker. These units are also pole mountable offering portability.

The CR18 subwoofer is a black cabinet with a single 18-inch driver. This unit has integrated handles on both sides and features a built in pole mount on the top of the unit so that you can easily stack a CR12 or CR15 on top of this unit.

Key Features: All three models have two Twist Lock parallel input jacks plus a barrier terminal input. These wood cabinets are paintable to match any installation need.