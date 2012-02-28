Symon Returns to DSE with Educational Session on Mobile

Symon Communications has announced that the company will be returning to Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas, NV, March 6 – 8, 2012. Symon will be exhibiting its end-to-end visual communications solution-set at DSE. This year, the company will be augmenting its floor presence with a half-day educational session entitled “Mobile Models You Can Believe”. This session will focus on educating the buyers of digital signage on mobile trends, evolving mobile use-cases, the implications of mobile on digital signage and how forward-thinking companies and institutions are augmenting digital signage deployments with mobile.

Says Charles Ansley, Symon’s CEO: “The explosion of consumer-centric mobile innovation is demanding a focus on creating a mobile context. Mobile context is defined as a match between a consumer’s given physical environment (e.g., a store, hotel, restaurant, etc.) and the optimal mobile experience (e.g., mobile application, ad campaign or commercial transaction) for that environment. Digital Signage can be instrumental in setting that context. Companies that recognize this can provide their customers a more engaging patronage experience, as well as maximize their digital signage investment. Symon is focused on helping digital signage buyers understand how these things are being done.”

Following the Mobile Models session, Symon representatives will be on the DSE show floor to help those interested in digital signage to understand the visual communications ecosystem, its component pieces and its supporting processes. Symon will also be exhibiting its newest SmartScreens, which are LED displays with integrated media players, its updated LobbyView information portal and the kiosk it developed for Intel. Symon will also be featuring a demonstration of mobile/signage convergence using Near Field Communications (NFC). In addition, visitors to Symon’s booth #1308 will receive Symon’s soon-to-be-released white paper “An Introduction to NFC.”

The half-day session, “Mobile Models You Can Believe”, will be conducted from 2:00 – 5:00 pm on March 6, 2012.