A.C.T Lighting Promotes Chris Lamb to Director of Fixture Service and Support

A.C.T Lighting announced the promotion of Chris Lamb to Director of Fixture Service and Support. Lamb assumes his new role after joining the company in a technical services capacity.

Chris Lamb

“Chris has quickly demonstrated the ability to assume the responsibilities of his new position,” said Mario Collazo, Vice President, Technical Services. “His work consistently exemplifies all of our core values and he constantly helps us deliver the WOW that our customers expect. We very much look forward to Chris’s positive and energetic contribution in this leadership role.”

As Director of Fixture Service and Support Lamb will liaise with manufacturers’ technical and R&D staffs on technical matters, maintain engineering records, supervise the fixture support team, conduct staff product training, manage the client fixture service training program and provide service and support to clients.

“I enjoy supporting the top-of-the-line products that A.C.T Lighting distributes and helping customers solve issues and contribute to their shows or event success,” said Lamb. “I have a touring background, so I know first-hand the kinds of problems our customers deal with on a day-to-day basis and and how to best help when they arise.”