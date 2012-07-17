Atlona and WAVE Electronics Form Distribution Partnership

Atlona has entered a distribution partnership with Texas-based WAVE Electronics. Under the agreement, WAVE Electronics will distribute and provide dealer training for Atlona's line of digital connectivity products throughout the U.S.

WAVE Electronics is an independent custom installation distributor, selling consumer electronics and custom installation products ranging from video displays and audio to security and automation. The company offers features such as "hand-pick" warehouses, working demo storyboards, and dealer marketing services.

"We are excited to have Atlona on board as we begin our expansion as a national distributor," said Mark Fukuda, president of WAVE Electronics. "We will be adding three or four branches every year, and by 2015, we plan to have 10 new branches across the U.S. For our dealers, this means greater access to Atlona's digital connectivity solutions."