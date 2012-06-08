Group One Showcases New Pro Audio Products

- Group One is showcasing the following new and notable products from its roster of clientele — DiGiCo, Junger Audio, RTW, Van Damme Cables & XTA — at the upcoming InfoComm 2012 show.
- DiGiCo SD5 Makes First U.S. Appearance at InfoComm 2012
- A decade after the launch of the D5 Live, British audio solutions manufacturer DiGiCo launches its new incarnation, the SD5. The SD5 fits directly into the D5’s shoes, but benefits from the advancements made possible by DiGiCo’s proprietary Stealth Digital Processing. “We’ve evolved a lot over the past decade, both in terms of the way we use the available technology and our understanding of what our customers really want and need,” said DiGiCo’s managing director, James Gordon. “SD5 is the culmination of that combined knowledge, so we want to make it the next generation D5 Live.”
- SD Software & Firmware Upgrades In Celebration of Anniversaries
- 2012 marks three major milestones in DiGiCo’s history: the anniversary of 40 years since the birth of Soundtracs, the company from which DiGiCo was born; 20 years since it made its first foray into digital consoles; and 10 years since DiGiCo took over the Soundtracs reins. To celebrate the occasion, DiGiCo has developed a series of software and firmware upgrades for its SD series of consoles — SD11, SD10, SD9, and SD8.
- UB MADI
- Until recently, MADI connectivity on your desktop or laptop required a format such as PCI or ExpressCard. This involves a time consuming set-up operation on a desktop, whilst it is increasingly difficult to find a laptop with the necessary slot. DiGiCo Solutions’ UB MADI eliminates this frustration. UB MADI allows any computer to instantly connect to MADI via the most standard connector of all, USB 2.0.
- Junger Audio
- The D*AP LM4 is a 4-channel Digital Audio Processor aimed at television broadcasters and video production and post production companies that need to control audio loudness while creating and editing broadcast content. Similar in concept to the Jünger Audio B46 processor, which it replaces, the D*AP LM4 also features on-board AES/EBU digital I/O, along with optional 3G/HD/SD-SDI I/O or analogue I/O. Control of this 19-inch rack-mountable unit is via a smart new front panel or via a Web interface for those who wish to operate it remotely. The newest addition to the *AP family, the D*AP LM4 incorporates Version II of Jünger Audio’s renowned LEVEL MAGIC adaptive loudness algorithm, which is compliant with all current broadcast audio loudness recommendations including ITU 1770 (versions 1 and 2), ATSC A/85, ARIB TR-B32 and EBU R128. Based on a Multi-Loop dynamic range control principle where slow changes (AGC), fast changes (Transient processing) and Look Ahead peak limiting are handled simultaneously, LEVEL MAGIC offers level management with high audio quality and without coloration, pumping, breathing, distortion or modulation effects.
- RTW
- TouchMonitor Series TM3 & TM9: Introduced in 2010, the TouchMonitor series is a new range of products that RTW designed to support all relevant loudness recommendations such as EBU R128 or ATSC A/85 with true peak metering, flexible I/O options with up to 16/32 input channels, a fully modular software design and more. Now shipping worldwide, the TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitor versions and is controlled using a touch-sensitive display. With its budget-friendly base price, a 4.3-inch touch screen and stylish exterior allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a compact solution ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms. Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input. The TM9 combines unprecedented flexibility and modularity with an intuitive, 9-inch GUI touchscreen. RTW introduced a new firmware, version 1.14 for the TouchMonitor series, which includes various performance and stability optimizations, as well as function enhancements and improved ergonomics.
- Van Damme
- Audio Cables: Showcasing a selection of audio cables
- XTA Electronics
- DS8000 Audio Distribution System
- Worcestershire UK-based manufacturer XTA Electronics showcases its new DS8000—a complete re-design of the DS800 mic/line distribution system for the broadcast and touring markets. The DS800, and all XTA products, are distributed throughout the U.S. by Group One, Ltd. Taking on feedback received over the years about the DS800, the DS8000 has been re- modeled by one of the company’s up and coming protégés Lewis Evans. Gottelier Award winner, R&D Manager, Alex Cooper, oversaw the project.