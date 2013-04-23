Boise State Installs NanoLumens Display in Performing Arts Center

When the Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts at Boise State University needed to install a digital display in its lobby to engage, inform and entertain patrons of the Center before, during and after shows, they knew they needed a state-of-the-art display solution that would shine as bright as the performers on stage.

That's why the Center decided to use a six-feet-tall by eleven-feet-wide, NanoLumens NanoSlim 4mm LED display that complements the existing lobby décor, while adding a subtle, yet modern, technological design element.

"The NanoLumens product is unique in the digital display market and we are excited to be their first installation in Idaho at a true performing arts center," said Morrison Center executive director, James Patrick. "It is not only designed and assembled in the U.S.A., but is also ultra-lightweight, slim, and provides vibrant, high-resolution images from all viewing angles. This new addition to the Velma V. Morrison Center lobby is more than a marketing tool, it is a transformative display that will provide a digital canvas to communicate our mission to the Boise community."

The new NanoLumens display will be used to share useful information to the Center's patrons in a dynamic and flexible new way, resulting in a more enjoyable theatre-going experience. Content will include upcoming show promotions, artist video content, campus-wide events, student and faculty visual art, images of Boise's picturesque landscape, and other important campus-related information. To avoid mid-performance interruptions, the display will also alert patrons to take their seats as curtain time approaches, and the installation of a high-definition camera in the theatre will provide a closed-circuit, live feed of the show to the lobby display so that patrons arriving after curtain time can watch the show until they are allowed to enter the theatre auditorium.

"NanoLumens is proud to provide Boise State University and the Morrison Center with a state-of-the-art digital display that will stop patrons in their tracks the moment they walk into the lobby," said NanoLumens president and CEO, Rick Cope. "Our displays are perfect for any facility wanting to instantly engage its visitors with a stunning digital canvas that can brilliantly display any content desired by the owner."

The display was installed under the supervision of NanoLumens technicians by Superior Signs & Screenprinting located in Caldwell, Idaho, and the wiring and electrical work was completed by two Boise-based companies, Quality Electric and Neurilink LLC.

The display was funded, in full, by the Morrison Center Endowment Foundation, Inc. and is part of the Center's ongoing efforts, in collaboration with University leadership, to ensure that the Center remains Idaho's premier performing art center.

NanoLumens displays are extremely slim, ultra-lightweight, energy efficient, and feature a bright, seamless, high resolution picture quality that can be viewed from any angle throughout the display horizon without color shift or image distortion.

All NanoLumens displays accept input from nearly any device or content management system. There is no need for special software, hardware or special personnel to display content beautifully. With a profile of only a few inches, NanoSlim displays can be installed on virtually any surface without being obtrusive. NanoLumens' patented display technology is optimized for indoor use, operating with virtually zero heat or noise while producing bright, rich, consistent color as well as superior off-axis viewing with no color shift or image distortion throughout the display horizon.