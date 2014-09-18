A Polish Sports Hall Gets a New Sound

Toruń is an important city on the Polish sports map and its status has recently been enhanced with the completion of the new $40M Toruń Sports Hall. The multi-sports venue has a capacity of 6,000, which can be expanded to 9,000 when required.

Toruń Sports Hall

Marcin Zimny of Tommex Żebrowscy Sp. J. was the system designer and project manager for the EN 54-24 certified audio system, which is also used for events information and entertainment. Tommex also provided system tuning and commissioning. Zimny commented, “The installation was handled by Łódź-based IRBIS. They are a very professional company and did a great job installing the system to the highest standards; an important factor for ensuring quality and long term reliability.”

Zimny discussed the system design, “Community R SERIES is always our first choice of loudspeakers for stadia and large scale sports venues and our assessment again confirmed that R SERIES would be the optimum solution for the Toruń Sports Hall. EN 54-24 certified versions of R SERIES models were used to cover the seating which is a full 360 degrees. Eight R2-77Z loudspeakers were employed for the seating areas down the length of the venue, and a combination of six R1-94Z and fourteen R1-66Z loudspeakers for the shorter ends and the sports competition field. Being EN 54-24 certified, these loudspeakers met the specification required and their outstanding audio quality fully satisfied the venue’s announcement and entertainment needs.”

The system is managed by a g+m elektronik APS-Aprosys voice evacuation system and also uses the new g+m 500W D class amps to power the Community loudspeakers. Zimny explained, “Like all of our EN 54-24 projects, when pro sound meets voice evacuation we design the system with two independent channels. This provides a signal for voice evacuation directly from the microphone desk or message memory to the APS-Aprosys, as required to meet the regulations and certification. A second signal for pro audio goes from the commentary desk via two Community dSPEC226 processors directly to the amplifiers. For the Toruń Sports Hall we used a 2in/6out dSPEC226 and a 4in/6out dSPEC226AN, giving us a total of twelve output channels for optimization of the signal to the loudspeakers.”