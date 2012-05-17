Trenton TVC5401 Video Wall Controller

A new video wall controller from Trenton Systems called the TVC5401 features a backplane with seventeen lighting quick PCI Express x16 video card interface connections.
- Leveraging the Trenton BPG8032M backplane, this integrated hardware system is validated with up to 14 HDCP compliant Matrox Mura MPX-4/4 boards, delivering up to 56 1080p high-definition inputs across 56 1080p high-definition outputs. The Trenton TVC5401 leverages each Mura's 64 Gbit/sec duplex data transfer rate to ensure HD input captures for diverse display wall requirements ideal in transportation management centers and high-end video capture and display walls common in military command and control posts, facility security and surveillance centers and manufacturing process control rooms.