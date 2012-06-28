Middle Atlantic Names Sigmet Rep Of The Year

(Left to Right): Bill Poling, Middle Atlantic regional sales director; Sam Helms, Ed Portko, Kelly Ireton, Bob Reuther, Lou Farthing, Richard A. "Kip" Kipphorn, and John Strand from Sigmet Corporation; Brandon Ivey, Middle Atlantic regional sales manager.

The Commercial AV Rep of the Year Award was won by Sigmet Corporation at the Middle Atlantic sales meeting held prior to InfoComm 2012.

Sigmet Corporation represents Middle Atlantic Products for the Commercial AV market in Southern New Jersey, Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia.