BrightSign Unveils Enterprise Edition Software

Las Vegas, NV--At its DSE 2012 Booth #1440 in the Las Vegas Convention Center this week, BrightSign will be showcasing a new solution for retailers and large organizations that want to host their own digital signage network.

An extension to BrightSign Network, its cloud-based, hosted digital signage network solution, the new BrightSign Network Enterprise Edition is an installable software application that gives qualified customers the ability to run BrightSign Network on their own corporate network infrastructure. All of the features and functionality of the BrightSign Network are included with the new BrightSign Network Enterprise Edition while providing, in addition, the capability of hosting the solution on private networks. BrightSign Network Enterprise Edition will be available later this month.

"BrightSign Network Enterprise Edition is ideal for organizations like financial institutions, retailers and other large institutions that must ensure the security of their data by maintaining their own private network," said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign CEO. "This new packaged version of BrightSign Network will allow us to effectively serve a new level of digital signage customers with very sophisticated IT requirements."

BrightSign Network Enterprise Edition is a scalable solution that provides the complete infrastructure to securely manage networks ranging from one to hundreds of players. BrightSign's total signage solution is unique in providing not only highly reliable solid-state players, but also presentation authoring software and scalable networking options to deliver fully-featured digital signage. BrightSign's BrightAuthor PC software, which is included with all BrightSign players, allows even novice users to create dynamic digital signage presentations with multiple zones, interactivity, live content, scheduling and content management.

Designed to run on Microsoft Windows, BrightSign Network Enterprise Edition will be available later this month. The application is supported by BrightSign's network-enabled high-definition digital signage controllers ranging from the solid-state HD210 with simple looping video playback and the HD210w (wireless) to the HD1010 advanced interactive player and the HD1010w (wireless).